ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Power Swabs 6/16/2021

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
New jail needs for Warrick County
Video
Top Stories
Owensboro telecommunication company shuts down
Video
Easterseals Cool Car Cold Cash raffle tickets now available
Renovations begin at former cigar factory in Owensboro
Video
Coffee with a Cop program returns in Evansville
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
Backing up the talk: Outspoken King wins at US swim trials
Top Stories
Japan plans to ease coronavirus state of emergency amid final preparations for Tokyo Olympics
Bears mandatory mini-camp opens at Halas Hall with Allen Robinson, without Eddie Goldman
Video
Lilly King earns spot on Team USA and punches ticket to Summer Olympic Games
Video
New Bears stadium remains possibility as Arlington Park proposal deadline arrives
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
Vaccine laggard Japan steps up shots with company efforts
Top Stories
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 — equal to yearly cancer toll
Video
Hopkins County reports COVID outbreak after teen church trip
Video
As death rate slows, US exceeds 600,000 COVID-19 fatalities
Health officials report 165 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 9 deaths
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Bowl for Kid’s Sake
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Extreme Bathroom Planning and Men’s Health
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Farmer and Frenchman
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Power Swabs 6/16/2021
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Aurora Evansville Trivia Night
Video
ABC Local Lifestyles – Audubon School Senior Apartments
Video
Contests
Summer Smash
Holiday World Contest
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Power Swabs 6/16/2021
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jun 16, 2021 / 12:08 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 16, 2021 / 12:09 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Police: Mt Vernon man arrested after manhunt in Southern Illinois
Video
Navy and FBI giving U.S. House committee classified UFO briefing today
Japan plans to ease coronavirus state of emergency amid final preparations for Tokyo Olympics
Evansville Police investigate death after woman dropped off at hospital
Video
Could Indiana legalize recreational cannabis this year? One lawmaker is pushing for the change
Video