ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Prevalence of ALS in Veterans (11/11/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - With less than two weeks to go before the implosion of the 420 Main building, officials have released a detailed map of what areas will be blocked off the day of the implosion.

The red-outlined area of the map is the “Exclusion Zone.” No persons may be outside in this area during or immediately after the implosion. This includes sidewalks, rooftops, decks and balconies, parking garages, and streets. On-street parking will also be prohibited in the Exclusion Zone. The map indicates as well additional areas that will be closed to vehicular traffic. It is expected that the area will be open to pedestrian and most vehicular traffic by noon on Nov. 21.