ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Protecting Children’s Vision

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Semi overturned on I-69 just outside of Madisonville
Gallery
Top Stories
Huntingburg man found dead at ORV crash scene in Dubois Co.
KSP release identities of 3 people found dead at Ohio County home
Friday after 5 returns this evening and Eyewitness News is covering it all
Video
Justin Brewer found guilty of Delvin Mitchell’s murder
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
Pat Lockyear wins 600th career game
Video
Top Stories
500 Festival gives VIP gift bags to frontline workers instead of traditional Off the Grid gala
Video
Race prep trumps qualifying in Indy 500 practice
Video
Coaches, IHSAA commissioner divided on adopting high school shot clock
Video
Rivera and Hughes will return for extra season with USI
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
Researchers warn that a rising number of doctors prescribing opioids for COVID long-haulers
Video
Top Stories
Celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus
Two Kentucky counties in COVID red zone
Video
Illinois State Board of Education wants in-person learning this fall
Indiana Governor is not interested in a COVID-19 vaccine lottery
Video
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Every Day Heroes
Senior Send-Off!
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Franklin Street Bazzar
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Musical Guest Andy Brasher
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Protecting Children’s Vision
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Green River District Health
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Senior Connections
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Friday After 5
Video
Contests
Holiday World Contest
French lick
Arab Fight the Bite
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tristate Deals
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Protecting Children’s Vision
Lifestyles
Posted:
May 21, 2021 / 11:44 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 21, 2021 / 11:44 AM CDT
Trending Stories
KSP release identities of 3 people found dead at Ohio County home
EPD: Man arrested after trying to set car on fire
KSP continues investigation into four deaths at Ohio Co. home
Video
EPD: Four victims shot, person of interest questioned
Video
Justin Brewer found guilty of Delvin Mitchell’s murder
Video