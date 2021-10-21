Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Fall Festival
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Fire at storage facility in Owensboro
Video
UK Police logged liquor law violation at FarmHouse
Video
Man drives himself to hospital after shooting
Warrick County School Board to vote on new contracts
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 7: Shorthanded Browns face critical TNF matchup as we preview this week’s NFL slate
Video
Top Stories
Rory Heltsley wins week #9 Home Team Friday MVP
Video
100 Years of Football: The 2007 Reitz Panthers
Video
Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games
Foot injury might end season for Colts’ Parris Campbell
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Shaw’s Flowers (10/21/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Tri-State BBB: Watch out for Cramming (10/21/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Purdue Extension 4-H Youth Development (10/21/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Hearing Aid Center (10/21/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/21/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Big Heart Big Impact Gala (10/20/2021)
Video
Contests
Straub Family Homecoming Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Purdue Extension 4-H Youth Development (10/21/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Oct 21, 2021 / 12:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 21, 2021 / 12:16 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Partial human remains found near Brian Laundrie’s backpack and notebook, FBI says
Video
Man drives himself to hospital after shooting
Willie B. Smith, intellectually disabled Black man, set to be executed today in Alabama
Video
Rape and murder charges filed after a woman and dead body found in Evansville home
Video
UK Police logged liquor law violation at FarmHouse
Video