ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Reitz Home (12/10/21)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) - As afternoon temperatures on Friday approach near level record highs, having temperatures this warm this time of year means severe weather is possible. The National Weather Service of Paducah says between December - February, if a high of at least 70 occurs, there's a 50% chance of seeing severe weather within the next two days in the Tri-state.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has all of the Tri-state under a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk. While all severe weather factors are possible, the bigger threats for tonight will be for damaging winds and a significant tornado, which is a tornado rated as an EF2-EF5 (113-318MPH winds).