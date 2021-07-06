ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Remembering Charlie Stocker (07/05/2021)

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man is facing several charges after police say a chase led to the discovery of a handgun that was reported stolen in 2018.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police say they attempted a traffic stop on a suspected DUI in the 3200 block of West Parrish Avenue near the Wendell Ford Expressway. Police say the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase to the area of West 4th Street and Plum Street.