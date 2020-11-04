Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Weinzapfel AG bid defeated; says, “I wanted to restore honor… to the office”
Video
Top Stories
Tom Watson apparent winner in Owensboro mayoral race
Video
Johnson apparent winner in race against State Rep. Glenn for Kentucky 13th House District
Video
Indiana Republicans give Election Night speeches
GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Masters Report
Top Stories
Taylor to Gasser wins week #11 HTF Play of the Night
Video
Top Stories
Bears place Massie on IR, Spriggs & Ifedi on COVID-19 list
Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19
VOTE: Week 11 Home Team Friday MVP
Virginia edges No. 15 UNC, 44-41
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Christkindlmarkt Coming Soon!
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Researching Family Stories
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Great New Music
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Heritage Woods of Newburgh
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Downtown Evansville Holiday Open House
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Busy Mealtime Solutions
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Researching Family Stories
Lifestyles
Posted:
Nov 4, 2020 / 11:57 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 4, 2020 / 11:57 AM CST
Trending Stories
Election Results 2020
Weather
Kentucky Election Results
Vanderburgh County
Where we stand on day 2 of the presidential election