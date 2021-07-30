ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival P(07/30/2021)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT)-- Before Governor Andy Beshear announced the winner of the second Shot at a Million sweepstakes drawing, he updated Kentuckians on new information about the Delta variant. Governor Beshear says the CDC has found the Delta variant to be more contagious than the common cold or any other virus we've seen so far. Delta variant breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases.

Beasher is calling on school districts to enforce mask wearing for all students and staff returning to school.