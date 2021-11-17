ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Santa Claus is coming to Eastland Mall! (11/17/2021)

(The Hill) - Capitol riot defendant Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison.

The 41-month sentence, issued by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C., comes after Chansley pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding related to his conduct in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.