ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Saundra Hadley & Captain Doodlehead (12/22/2021)

LEXINGTON, Ky (WEHT) - Officials from the University of Kentucky released on Wednesday their findings of its investigation into the death of Thomas 'Lofton' Hazelwood earlier this year.

Officials say that after two investigations they determined there was no evidence of physical coercion of forced drinking on the night of Hazelwood's death or any criminal wrongdoing directly related to his death. However, investigations yielded findings of several violations of university policy and the code of student conduct including hazing; underage drinking and misuse of alcohol; and failure to follow UK's COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.