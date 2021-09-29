ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Senior Connection: Annual Enrollment Plans (09/29/2021)

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) A family is mourning after a father says in just five minutes, his toddler made his way outside and into an above-ground pool.

It happened around 1:11 p.m. Friday. The father told authorities he had last checked on the boy about 5 minutes earlier. It appears the toddler went outside through the backdoor, and into a pool that adjoined a deck on the rear of the house. The child was not breathing and the father was given instructions on performing CPR until first responders arrived.