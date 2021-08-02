ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Shaw’s Florist (08/02/2021)

(WEHT)-- Indiana DNR's division of State Parks is looking for volunteer hunters to take part in deer management hunts. They are being offered at 17 locations this fall.

Properties where hunting will be allowed with firearms are Lincoln, Chain O`Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, and Cave River Valley Natural Area.