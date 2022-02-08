ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Shaw’s Flowers Valentine’s Day Gifts (02/08/2022)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - USI will host a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. to announce the university's Division I conference affiliation. Conference affiliation is the next step for the University before making a formal bid for reclassification with the NCAA by the June 1 deadline.

The transition process takes four years to complete upon acceptance. USI would begin competing in a Division I conference at the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year and would leave the Great Lakes Valley Conference at the end of this academic year.