ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Silver Birch Living Grill & Chill Job Fair (08/16/2021)

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) A Mt. Vernon man was arrested on Friday on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

Court documents say Jerad Osborne, 20, had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in January and February of this year. The juvenile victim's legal guardians found inappropriate and graphic Facebook messages between Osborne and the girl. Osborne admitted he engaged in a relationship.