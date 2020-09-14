Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Indiana chief justice tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
McDonald’s celebrates teachers with free beverages
Tri-State colleges receive regional honors
Free COVID testing at C.K. Newsome Center extended
Proposal would move funds from EPD’s budget, but wouldn’t lower the budget
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
Japan 2020
ACC Football
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
VOTE: Home Team Friday Week 4 MVP
Video
Top Stories
VOTE: Home Team Friday Play of the Night
Video
Home Team Friday: Castle vs. Harrison
Video
Home Team Friday: Heritage Hills vs. South Spencer (9/11/20)
Video
Home Team Friday: Mater Dei vs. Memorial
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Solarbron Pointe
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Recognizing HBCU’s
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – United Way’s Day of Sharing
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Into the Woods (09/11/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Into the Woods (09/11/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Solarbron Pointe
Lifestyles
Posted:
Sep 14, 2020 / 12:32 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2020 / 12:32 PM CDT
We’re joined by Solarbron Pointe, discussing an exciting anniversary!
Trending Stories
Weather
New details in Madisonville death investigation
Video
New digital license plates appearing in the Commonwealth
McDonald’s celebrates teachers with free beverages
Family safety experts warns about Benadryl challenge on TikTok
Video