Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Santa Claus postmark selected for 2021
Top Stories
‘The College Tour’ filming episode at USI
Video
Three people arrested in toddler’s overdose death now charged with murder
Owensboro Police investigating after home shot several times
Video
Jury selection for man accused in murder of Valerie Ruark
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Lady Tigers celebrate state soccer title
Video
Top Stories
Castle volleyball grateful for trials ahead of first state championship appearance
Video
VOTE: Week 11 Home Team Friday MVP
Longtime Red Sox announcer, player Jerry Remy dies of cancer
Memorial wins girls soccer state title on last-minute goal
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Southern Indiana Nurse Honor Guard Informational Meeting (11/02/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Hudsy ‘Life Is’ Single Release (11/02/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Deja Vu Botox Special (11/02/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – GRDHD Diabetes Awareness (11/02/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (11/02/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Susannah Dickman’s Red Curry Chickpea & Sweet Potato Soup (11/01/2021)
Video
Contests
Land of Lights Contest
Straub Family Homecoming Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Southern Indiana Nurse Honor Guard Informational Meeting (11/02/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Nov 2, 2021 / 12:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Nov 2, 2021 / 12:35 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Three people arrested in toddler’s overdose death now charged with murder
Owensboro Police investigating after home shot several times
Video
Vehicles hit by bullets after shots fired in Evansville
Six arrested after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
Video
Man who lived in house where alleged murder and rape occurred says he had no idea it was happening
Video