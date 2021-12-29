Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Man accused of carjacking and shooting Sheriff’s Deputy Riley allegedly has a hostage
Top Stories
To celebrate Kwanzaa, a cooperative economic workshop opens to the public
Murder warrant issued in Oregon St shooting
Gallery
Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley confirmed dead in Wayne County
Manhunt underway after Wayne Co Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Holiday Hoops: South Spencer vs Vincennes Lincoln
Video
Top Stories
NFL icon John Madden dead at 85
Video
Indianapolis Colts player put on COVID-19 list
Deal craters for USADA to oversee horse racing anti-doping
Video
College Football Playoff announces COVID-19 postseason policies
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Military Greetings
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Susannah Dickman (12/29/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Lasting Order with Amy Payne (12/29/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Resolutions & Realistic Expectations (12/29/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (12/29/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam Edwards (12/28/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Black Lemonade (12/28/2021)
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Land of Lights Contest
Harlem Globetrotters Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
ProFootball Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Susannah Dickman (12/29/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Dec 29, 2021 / 11:55 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 29, 2021 / 11:55 AM CST
Trending Stories
Manhunt underway after Wayne Co Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed
Illinois has new laws that impact workers and employers
Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley confirmed dead in Wayne County
Murder warrant issued in Oregon St shooting
Gallery
Former Kentucky sheriff enters guilty plea