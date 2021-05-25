ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Susannah Dickman makes broccoli salad

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana has been awarded just over $9 million as part of the most recent pandemic federal relief package – Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds III (HEERF III). Based on eligibility, USI will distribute the funds to students, including incoming students who enroll for the first time in Fall 2021.

USI plans to help as many eligible students as possible with an award. They are still waiting on guidance from the US Department of Education on requirements for eligibility. At that time, students for fall 2021 will be informed via email with the eligibility requirements and the steps necessary to apply for the funding.