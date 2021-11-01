ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Susannah Dickman’s Red Curry Chickpea & Sweet Potato Soup (11/01/2021)

Red Curry Chickpea & Sweet Potato Soup
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
- 2 cups water
- 1 small, sweet potato, chopped into small, bite size pieces
- 1 cup chickpeas, cooked or canned, rinsed
- 1 cup baby spinach leaves
Directions:
- Place an empty dry soup pot over medium heat. Add the red curry paste and slowly stir it for about 1 minute, until fragrant. Slowly stir in the water, making sure it thoroughly integrates with the curry paste.
- Add the sweet potato and simmer the soup for about 5-10 minutes until the sweet potatoes are al dente or more tender to preference.
- Add the chickpeas cook for 2 minutes more.
- Add the spinach, let it wilt. Serve hot.
Per serving: 209 calories; 10 g protein; 38 g carbohydrate; 5 g sugar; 3 g total fat; 11% calories from fat; 8 g fiber; 438 mg sodium
Recipe adapted from the 21-Day Weight Loss Kickstart by Neal Barnard; Recipe by Jason Wyrick