ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Susannah Dickman’s Red Curry Chickpea & Sweet Potato Soup (11/01/2021)

Lifestyles
Posted: / Updated:

Red Curry Chickpea & Sweet Potato Soup

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 small, sweet potato, chopped into small, bite size pieces
  • 1 cup chickpeas, cooked or canned, rinsed
  • 1 cup baby spinach leaves

Directions:

  1. Place an empty dry soup pot over medium heat. Add the red curry paste and slowly stir it for about 1 minute, until fragrant. Slowly stir in the water, making sure it thoroughly integrates with the curry paste.
  2. Add the sweet potato and simmer the soup for about 5-10 minutes until the sweet potatoes are al dente or more tender to preference.
  3. Add the chickpeas cook for 2 minutes more.
  4. Add the spinach, let it wilt. Serve hot.

Per serving: 209 calories; 10 g protein; 38 g carbohydrate; 5 g sugar; 3 g total fat; 11% calories from fat; 8 g fiber; 438 mg sodium

Recipe adapted from the 21-Day Weight Loss Kickstart by Neal Barnard; Recipe by Jason Wyrick

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories