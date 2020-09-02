Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Back to School
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
AT&T looking for employees in Evansville
Top Stories
Robards man drowns in Arkansas
WATCH LIVE: 75th Anniversary of the End of WWII
Live
WATCH LIVE: Hopkins County officials giving weekly COVID-19 update
Kentucky ranked second best state to retire
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
Japan 2020
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Top Stories
Blake Sisley commits to the Aces
Video
Top Stories
Camden Gasser wins week #2 HTF Play of the Night
Video
Top Stories
Colts’ Julian Blackmon not 100%, but he’s getting there
Video
Colts once again will be without fullback; release Roosevelt Nix
Colts must adjust offensive approach until Trey Burton’s calf injury heals
Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Funny Baker
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – The Way Construction
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Business Awards
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Tacoholics
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (09/02/2020)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Lunch on the Lawn
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Tacoholics
Lifestyles
Posted:
Sep 2, 2020 / 12:24 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 2, 2020 / 12:24 PM CDT
We visited Tacoholics to find out why they’re wearing pink!
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Mnuchin says Trump still wants virus deal with Democrats
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding reportedly mulling party switch
Where’s my second stimulus check? Where we stand as September begins