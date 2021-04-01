ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Tik Tok Baker Donnie Mays and Ange at King’s

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Sen. McConnell in Owensboro to discuss vaccine distribution
Video
Top Stories
Man arrested again after another high speed chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Video
Posey County residents protest solar farm project
Video
Courthouse parking enforcement to begin Thursday in Boonville
Video
KSP: FBI investigating possible explosive in Cleaton
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
Baseball is back! MLB openers bring stars, hope and crowds
Gallery
Top Stories
Fairfield motivated in spring football season
Video
Colts re-sign defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad
Colts’ assistant o-line coach Kevin Mawae: It all started with cold text to Frank Reich
Emmert promises WBCA he will work to fix ‘stark’ inequities
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
Sen. McConnell in Owensboro to discuss vaccine distribution
Video
Top Stories
Biden launches community corps to boost COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Pfizer says its vaccine effective up to 6 months later
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I’m vaccinated?
Sarah Palin reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, urges others to wear masks
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- The Downtown Economic Development District
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Tik Tok Baker Donnie Mays and Ange at King’s
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Metronet
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Hoosier Art Salon
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Rotary Club in Evansville
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Owensboro Community and Technical College
Video
Contests
Easter Egg Hunt
Straub Photography
Cutest Puppy Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Tik Tok Baker Donnie Mays and Ange at King’s
Lifestyles
Posted:
Apr 1, 2021 / 11:50 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2021 / 11:50 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Man arrested again after another high speed chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Video
Nearly 30 finches found concealed in hair rollers inside man’s luggage at JFK Airport
KSP: FBI investigating possible explosive in Cleaton
Video
Posey County residents protest solar farm project
Video
One dead after early morning semi crash in Dubois Co.