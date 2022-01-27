ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Turpen’s Painting (01/27/2022)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Deputy Bryan Hicks finally returned home this month from therapy after suffering a head wound in the line of duty in September. But once a Panther, always a Panther. Before he was a deputy, Hicks played freshman basketball as well as other sports as a student at Reitz. He will be honored at the Reitz vs Central game Friday night.

"It feels awesome to get to go out there and play for something that's more than just your team," said Central guard Blake Herdes. "Something different, something special. I've got family and friends in the line in the work force who go out there and you never know what's gonna happen, so you just think about that and see what happens and play for somebody that's bigger than you."