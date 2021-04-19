ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Urban Seeds Soup Share Event in May

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Keep Evansville Beautiful, CenterPoint Energy giving away free trees
Top Stories
Coroner releases identity of man who was shot, killed at weekend birthday party
Video
Evansville Wartime Museum announces 2021 events
Video
Henderson Police search for answers into shooting investigation
Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Owensboro
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
Owensboro Thoroughbreds defeat Detroit, 139-121
Video
Top Stories
Golden Aces take down Mater Dei to stay unbeaten
Video
Fairfield picks up road win at Harrisburg
Video
Rob Mallory leaving KWC
Hokies All Access : Baseball update, Keely Rochard profile, spring football update, Full Booth with Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
How has COVID changed education? Innovation through Crisis with Certiport.
Video
Top Stories
No, vaccine side effects don’t tell you how well your immune system will protect you from COVID-19
All US adults should be eligible for vaccines Monday, according to Biden’s deadline
Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot
Otters at Georgia Aquarium test positive for COVID-19
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Summer Camp at CMOE
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Stress Management with Dr. Jonathan Carroll
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Urban Seeds Soup Share Event in May
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Run for Noses Event
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Bright Side Treatment Center
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Evansville Walk to end Alzheimer’s
Video
Contests
Straub Photography
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Urban Seeds Soup Share Event in May
Lifestyles
Posted:
Apr 19, 2021 / 11:30 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 19, 2021 / 11:30 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Coroner releases identity of man who was shot, killed at weekend birthday party
Video
EPD: Man shot in the head during overnight birthday party
Video
Ohio River boat accident leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, 2 missing
Video
Evansville man facing two child molestation charges
Keep Evansville Beautiful, CenterPoint Energy giving away free trees