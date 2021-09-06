ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Urban Seeds Story Challenge Scholarship (09/06/2021)

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- There were plenty of questions heading into the final day of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship: could anyone catch leader Trey Mullinax after he led after the previous three rounds? How would the golfers handle the final five holes- considered the toughest holes at Victoria National Golf Club? And who would secure their PGA Tour cards?

To say there was plenty of intrigue for the fans who came to the Newburgh golf course Sunday would be an understatement and those fans were treated to a thrilling finish between Mullinax, who finished second on the weekend, and champion Joseph Bramlett.