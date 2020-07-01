ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Virtual Musical: Sweeney Todd (07/01/20)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Only on Tristatehomepage.com
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Heritage Federal Credit Union buying Elberfeld State Bank
Top Stories
Together Tri-State 07/01
Video
Prime Time Pub and Grill Newburgh employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Four EVPL locations, one computer lab reopening July 6
Video
Vanderburgh Co. Council approves more COVID-19 testing funding
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Time Basketball
Chase for the Championship
Top Stories
Tell City names Mac Webb new football coach
Video
Top Stories
Aces Caravan goes virtual
Video
Top Stories
Ellis Park releases live racing seating information
Video
Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball winners announced
Video
Indianapolis 500 will run with 50% fan capacity at speedway
Video
Henderson athletes can begin small group workouts July 13
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – The Amani Connection (07/01/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Travel Indiana: Angel Mounds (07/01/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Virtual Musical: Sweeney Todd (07/01/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/01/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Gary Price (06/30/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (06/30/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Job Board
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Virtual Musical: Sweeney Todd (07/01/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jul 1, 2020 / 11:19 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2020 / 11:19 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Weather
What you need to know about new laws going into effect July 1st
Video
What you need to know about changes in Indiana law
Video
Vanderburgh Co. says most new cases from lack of face coverings, social distancing
Video
Stimulus check round 2: Jobs report on Thursday could be key
Video