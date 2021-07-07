ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – WCSM Footloose (07/07/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- EPD officers say an Evansville man is in custody after a police pursuit. It started around 9:40 Wednesday morning. Investigators say a detective recognized a driver with a felony warrant on Evansville's east side in a parking lot near Congress and Sycamore.

Officers tried to stop 42-year-old Christopher Swango, but he took off and side swiped a marked police car while leaving the parking lot. A few minutes later police say they called off the pursuit, but a minute later he was seen crashing into a car head on near Riverside and U.S. 41.