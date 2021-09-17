ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Wendell Foster Forever a Difference Maker Dinner & Auction (09/17/2021)

CLAY, KY – The Kentucky State Police requests assistance in their investigation of locating Trevor E. Hook, 25, of Clay, KY. Trevor was last seen September 3, 2021 in the area of Clay, KY wearing a black Nike hat, orange cut off t-shirt, shorts, Nike shoes, and carrying a black Nike backpack. Trevor frequents areas in Hopkinsville, KY and Webster County.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Trevor Hook is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.