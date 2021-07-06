ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – West Side Chiropractic Center (07/06/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- An Evansville man is facing a charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Battery in connection to the shooting at a Dollar General store on the Fourth of July. Evansville Police officers say 27-year-old Devin Hobby admitted to being the shooter.

Police were sent to the 2100 block of South Weinbach, near Pollack Avenue, around 2:30 PM Sunday on a shots fired call. Several 911 callers told Evansville Central Dispatch there was a man shooting another man in the Dollar General parking lot.