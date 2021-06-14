ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Wine Down for the Weekend

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Victim shows up at Owensboro hospital with two gunshot wounds
Top Stories
Hundreds protest IU Health’s vaccination mandate
Video
Evansville church cleaning up after hit and run
Video
Owensville business damaged by storm
Video
Heavy police presence reported in Evansville after shots fired call
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
Southridge three-peats at semistate in 4-2 win over Brebeuf Jesuit
Video
Top Stories
Jasper returns to state championship with dominant win over Mt. Vernon
Video
Memorial’s doubles team wins state championship
Boonville wins 3A softball state championship
Video
Indiana All-Stars sweep Kentucky All-Stars in Owensboro
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
‘Cave syndrome’: What it is, how to cope with it
Video
Top Stories
Do plexiglass COVID barriers really work, and what will become of them?
As COVID-19 cases wane, governors take different views on ending emergency orders
Deaconess Health will require employees to get COVID-19 vaccines in the future
Video
Indiana health officials closing state’s virus testing sites
Video
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish 06/14/2021
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Wine Down for the Weekend
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty 06/14/2021
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Andy Brasher plays brand new song
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Plexaderm
Video
Contests
Summer Smash
Holiday World Contest
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Wine Down for the Weekend
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jun 14, 2021 / 12:57 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 14, 2021 / 12:57 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Heavy police presence reported in Evansville after shots fired call
Video
EPD: Man arrested after snorting pills off bakery counter
Video
Verizon service restored to Evansville area
Video
Affidavit: Evansville firefighter stabbed in the face
Video
Top dog! Pekingese named Wasabi wins Westminster show