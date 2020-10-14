ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Workout Wednesday

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
One dead in Hopkins County mining accident
Top Stories
Fatal crash in Hopkins County under investigation
Tyson Foods giving away thousands of pounds of frozen chicken to families in need
EPD: Driver going wrong way on Veterans Memorial Parkway causes serious overnight accident
Video
Business owners hope people shop local during Amazon Prime Day
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Masters Report
Top Stories
NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans
Top Stories
Camden Gasser wins week #8 HTF Play of the Night
Video
Vanderbilt vs. Missouri football game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
Video
Apollo’s Macey Brown wins KHSAA girls’ golf state title
VOTE: Home Team Friday Week 8 MVP
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Red Katie Wimsatt
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Workout Wednesday
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – What Matters Most
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Wendell Foster 50/50 Holiday Raffle
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Celebrating Community All Stars
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Workout Wednesday
Lifestyles
Posted:
Oct 14, 2020 / 12:11 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2020 / 12:12 PM CDT
The Handstanding Grandma is back!
Trending Stories
One dead in Hopkins County mining accident
Weather
EPD: Driver going wrong way on Veterans Memorial Parkway causes serious overnight accident
Video
USI responds to petition regarding a student with Tourette’s being asked to leave campus
Video
Tyson Foods giving away thousands of pounds of frozen chicken to families in need