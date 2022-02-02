ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – World Play Your Ukulele Day (02/02/2022)

(WEHT) - The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for most of the Tri-State this week. According to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, about 46 percent of all crashes involving bad weather take place during the winter.

"Preventative steps today can go a long way tomorrow," said Lynda Lambert, media spokesperson and safety advisor for AAA East Central in a news release. "Weather conditions that lead to black ice, heavy snow and other rough driving conditions are particularly dangerous this time of year."