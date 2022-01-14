ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Y&E 6th Annual Black & White Charity Ball (01/14/2022)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD), on January 14 around 1:00 a.m. EPD was dispatched to the 4800 block of Tecumseh Lane in reference to shots fired.

According to EPD, Dispatch was told that multiple shots had been fired and there were multiple victims. When EPD arrived, they found one victim outside in a parking lot, who had been shot in the shoulder. According to EPD, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but his wound was non-life threatening. No other victims were located. EPD says that the victim was not able to provide much information about the suspect, however there are several people of interest that EPD is looking to contact.