ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Youth First’s Family First Program (01/21/2022)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - According to a LiveNation Concerts press release, five-time GRAMMY® Award nominee Thomas Rhett is bringing special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith along to Evansville on October 14 at the Ford Center.

Inspired by his return to the road last year as he "continues to be one of the genre's hardest working artists" (PEOPLE), Thomas Rhett's upcoming sixth studio album WHERE WE STARTED will be available on April 1. Rhett is continuing to build momentum, as he was just named to prestigious lists such as 'Spotify's Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2022', 'Amazon Music's 2022 Amazon Artist To Watch' as well as the all genre 'Artists To Watch 2022: The Pandora Ten list'.