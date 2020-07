In celebration of Ron Rhodes’ pie week, our own Ange Humphrey shared her Run for the Roses Pie Friday on Lifestyles.

Full recipe:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together ½ cup all purpose flour and 1 cup sugar.

Add 2 slightly beaten eggs, ½ cup of melted butter

Stir in 2 Tbls of bourbon, 1 tsp. vanilla, pinch of salt, 1 cup of coarsely chopped walnuts, 1 ¼ cups semisweet chocolate chips.

Blend well by hand then pour into an unbaked 9 inch pie shell.

Bake about 45 mins until golden brown.