Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows Everything is an art exhibit you can see now at Audubon State Park through Sept. 24. You can also see the Birds & Blooms mini-exhibit until Sept. 24. For kids, they are holding a Little Rembrandts event this Friday, Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. It costs $7, and you can preregister by emailing kim.mcgrew@ky.gov.