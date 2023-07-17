Looking for something for the kiddos to do this summer, other than watching their tablets at home? Lisa Hoffman with Audubon State Park in Henderson tells us about home fun events at the park this month.

There’s the Wild Wednesday Kids Nature Series for kids age 6-12. It’s a half-hour program that starts at 2 p.m. It’s centered around ‘creatures of the night.’ You can check that out July 19, 26, and Aug. 2. There are also two upcoming art exhibits – Birds and Blooms, and Sunshine Lollipops and Rainbows Everything. The next free monthly guided hike is Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. They’re asking people to meet in the museum parking lot. And you can bring your pet (as long as he/she is on a leash).