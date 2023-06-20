The Broadway Players are excited about their upcoming production of “The Foreigner.” The show is about a British man named Charlie who is dropped off at an inn in Georgia. In an effort to help him get over his shyness, the man’s friend makes up a story that Charlie can’t speak English. Charlie learns all the small town hijinks, while building some friendships. You can see the production in Princeton, Indiana June 23-23, June 30 and July 1 at 7 p.m., and July 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets or directions, check out the Broadway Players website.