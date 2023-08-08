He’s been successfully treating neuropathy in the Tri-State for years, and what inspired Dr. Dwayne Ackerman to focus on treating peripheral neuropathy was watching a family member suffer with the condition.

His father was diagnosed with lung cancer and in the course of battling the disease, ended up developing peripheral neuropathy. The “pins and needles” feeling in his father’s feet became so bad, he couldn’t stand up. A patient of Dr. Ackerman’s actually suggested a type of therapy for his father that worked, and inspired Dr. Ackerman to make this treatment more available in our area.