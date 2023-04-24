Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Makaelah Gilles
Posted: Apr 24, 2023 / 12:59 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 24, 2023 / 12:59 PM CDT
IPads are among the best computers. Affordability is about knowing what high-level functions you need and can’t afford to give up to shave down the cost.
While smartphones have taken on the roles of many standalone devices, people are finding a newfound appreciation for doing some things the old-fashioned way.
Apple computers have been a mainstay in businesses and schools at all levels for years. They’re also popular and effective choices for students.