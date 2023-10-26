Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Makaelah Gilles
Posted: Oct 26, 2023 / 03:11 PM CDT
Updated: Oct 26, 2023 / 03:11 PM CDT
If you want to skip that early morning wakeup call to start cooking the big meal, this news is for you: Costco is selling a Thanksgiving dinner kit.
Try something new and fun this year with LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece as a holiday centerpiece.
Folding tables provide convenient, portable options to seat all your guests comfortably and keep the festivities close together.