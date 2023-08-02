Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Makaelah Gilles
Posted: Aug 2, 2023 / 04:41 PM CDT
Updated: Aug 2, 2023 / 04:41 PM CDT
Bust your dust bunnies on a budget with Amazon’s sale on the best top-selling Roomba smart vacuums! Take advantage of this sale to get them for a great price.
Whether you have a kitchenette or are sharing a kitchen with the entire floor, bringing a few appliances can help turn your dorm room into a homey space.
As open floor plans decline in popularity, the demand increases for privacy options. Try these top products to help you achieve the look you want for cheap!