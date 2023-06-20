Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Megan Belcher
Posted: Jun 20, 2023 / 01:23 PM CDT
Updated: Jun 20, 2023 / 01:23 PM CDT
Madisonville Deputy City Commissioner Brad Long comes on to talk about the events in Madisonville this summer. One of the big events is 4th Fest which is coming up at Madisonville City Park. It will kick off June 30th with Country night.
