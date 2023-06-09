Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Makaelah Gilles
Posted: Jun 9, 2023 / 03:33 PM CDT
Updated: Jun 9, 2023 / 03:33 PM CDT
Stuck on what to get your father this year? Check out some of the best Father’s Day gift ideas for your dad to let him know how much he means to you.
Father’s Day is coming up. With it comes the opportunity to show your father how much you care.
Father’s Day is around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time to shop for a thoughtful gift to show appreciation to the father figures in your life.