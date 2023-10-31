There can be concerns with your garage doors when the weather changes so drastically. They see a lot of spring breaks, cable snaps, and your garage door can even be pulled apart when you open it and it sticks to the floors due to moisture. Chris Rothschild with Madisonville Garage Doors says now is the time to have your garage door serviced. If you live in the Madisonville-Owensboro area, you can call Madisonville Garage Doors at 270-821-3667.