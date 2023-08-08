If you enjoy a low country boil, Make-a-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana is hosting Boilin’ in the Boro. It will be held at The Grand Stable in Philpot on Aug. 19.

What many people are looking forward to is the bourbon raffle. Six very rare bottles of bourbon are being auctioned off for $100 a ticket. Those six bottles include: Blanton’s Gold Edition, 12-year special reserve Van Winkle, 10-year Old Rip Van Winkle, 12-year-old W.L. Weller, 10-year Eagle Rare, and a limited edition Four Roses. The winner will be drawn live at Boilin’ in the Boro. You can get tickets by visiting the Make-a-Wish website.