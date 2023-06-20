More and more people are able to live longer lives with HIV and thanks to newer treatments, the disease can now be reduced to undetectable levels. But testing is still important. Matthew 25 AIDS Services is taking part in National Day for AIDS testing which is Tuesday, June 27. They will be at 3 select Walgreens locations in Henderson, Owensboro and Bowling Green. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Henderson, they will be at Walgreens at the corner of 2nd and Green, Frederica in Owensboro, and the US-31 bypass in Bowling Green.