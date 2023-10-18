Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Makaelah Gilles
Posted: Oct 18, 2023 / 04:33 PM CDT
Updated: Oct 18, 2023 / 04:33 PM CDT
Sephora’s 2023 Advent calendars have already hit shelves this year — and they’re already selling out.
Whole Foods has just released its annual trend report, a prediction of the top food trends that are coming up — from buckwheat crackers to organic coffee.
Throw blankets can be found in almost any size, fabric, and color, with numerous options for electric or weighted blankets to keep warm this season.