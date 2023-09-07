Poseyville Kiwanis Club member Warren Korff tells us about some upcoming events in Poseyville. Autumn Fest kicks off Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. with a Bierstube at the Community Center. The Kiwanis have been putting on the Autumn Fest since 2004. Since then, they’ve grown the event, adding fireworks and live music. Also during Autumn Fest, there will be a pancake breakfast on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. Events include a pumpkin run, water ball challenge, and fireworks. The parade will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. along Main Street in Poseyville.