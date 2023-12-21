HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Purdue Extension Office needs the public’s help collecting data for future broadband infrastructure in Indiana.

$870 million will build new broadband infrastructure in the Hoosier State, and Purdue needs to collect data so each county can get the right amount of funding. To qualify as underserved, an area’s Internet download speed must be below 100 megabytes per second, their upload speed must be below 20 megabytes per second, satellite must be the only available Internet option and cannot have any dedicated wireless service.

To report connection speeds in areas that qualify, text “INTERNET” to (463) 946-4699 or call.

