Rich Jorn, Executive Director at RiverPark Center in Owensboro, talks about upcoming events. This week, kids are learning how to make movies at the Film Camp. This Friday, July 21, they’ll be showing the movie ‘JAWS’ on the plaza, in honor of Shark Week. Saturday and Sunday will be the last time this summer you can see the Encore performance of ‘The Sound of Music.’ Monday, the 24th, kicks off their Rock Camp.